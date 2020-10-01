Man faces Judge in Warren hate crime, asks forgiveness

WARREN, Mich. – Michael John Frederick Jr. is accused of firing shots into the home of a family of veterans, slashing their tires, smashing a window, vandalizing their truck with a swastika, expletives and the words “Not Welcome.”

Frederick faced Judge Michael Chupa Thursday, where he said he wanted the Hall family to forgive him.

“I’m extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it’s not like me,” Frederick said. “I acted way out of character. This wasn’t about the color of anyone’s skin.”

Police said the violent, vicious and racist assaults on the Hall family were racially motivated and that Frederick had been set off by the family having a Black Lives Matter sign in their home’s window.

Video of Frederick being taken into custody after an exhaustive manhunt captures him smiling, calling into question how seriously he’s taking being accused of terrorizing not only an African American family, but an entire neighborhood.

“People should be able to reasonably disagree about politics without it resorting to violence. Using violence, whether motivated by race or politics or hatred or acrimony," Chupa said. "I don’t care, that is not what America is about.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.