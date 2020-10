DETROIT – A 26-year-old man died after a rollover crash on Detroit’s east side Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Hoyt Street between Schoenherr Street and Gratiot Avenue.

Police say the man was in a Volkswagen and drove through a yield sign, hitting another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the other vehicle was a 20-year-old woman. She is expected to be OK.