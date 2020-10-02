1 dead, FBI agent recovering after Madison Heights shooting

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – One person died and another is still recovering after a shooting in the parking lot of the Madison Heights Texas Roadhouse that happened Friday afternoon.

The FBI agent who survived the shooting is expected to be fine. Meanwhile, the other person involved in the shooting died.

Officials say the man who died was wanted on a felony weapons charge.

Madison Heights police and deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene earlier.

