Detroit police are investigating after five people were shot Thursday night at a rental hall on Detroit’s East Side.

The hall is located on Houston Whittier Street near Hayes Street.

The victims two women ages 26 and 27 and three men ages 25, 31 and 34 are all currently in the hospital in stable condition.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

