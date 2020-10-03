Milford police seek driver in hit and run of 60-year-old bicyclist

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking a driver accused of striking and injuring a 60-year-old bicyclist and then fleeing the scene on Friday afternoon in Milford Township.

According to authorities, at about 7:40 p.m. a 60-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in the area of East Buno and Child’s Lake roads. The man sustained significant, but not life-threatening, injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The driver reportedly fled the scene following the collision. Witnesses reported seeing a red pickup truck in the immediate area at the time of the incident, but police say they are not limiting the search to that vehicle description.

Police believe that the vehicle in question may have had a dark color after market wind deflector attached to the front of the vehicle that likely sustained damage in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information can contact the Milford Police Department at 248-684-1815.

