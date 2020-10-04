10-year-old Detroit boy missing

DETROIT – Police are searching for 10-year-old Imarri Graham who was last seen around 2:30 a.m. at his home in the 17800 block of Annott in Detroit on Sunday.

He walked away from the home and went to a friend’s house in the 11800 block of Greiner in Detroit then left that location. He has not been seen since leaving his friend’s house.

Graham is described as Black with a dark complexion, has short hair, is up to 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

He went missing while wearing a white shirt and tan pants. The boy is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

