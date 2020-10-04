Bernie Sanders to campaign in Ann Arbor and Macomb County Monday for Joe Biden

DETROIT – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Michigan Monday for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Sanders, who ran for president twice is scheduled to speak to college students in Ann Arbor and then host a Macomb County drive-in rally, according to the Biden campaign.

The Ann Arbor event begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be live streamed to college students statewide.

Then at 5 p.m. Sanders will speak at the Macomb County drive-in rally. During the event Sanders and participants will discuss voting and the importance of the election.