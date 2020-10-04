ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 4, 2020

Detroit bus drivers work stoppage continues for third day
It appears Detroit Department of Transportation bus drivers could be headed to court after walking off the job. Today marks the third consecutive day of the DDOT work stoppage.
Detroit Lions game to take place after New Orleans Saints player’s COVID-19 test comes back negative
The Detroit Lions game will still take place this afternoon after a second COVID-19 test administered on New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton came back negative.
10-year-old Detroit boy missing
Police are searching for 10-year-old Imarri Graham who was last seen around 2:30 a.m. at his home in the 17800 block of Annott in Detroit on Sunday.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 127,516 as of Sunday morning, including 6,801 deaths, state officials report.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday with rain 🍂
