Police: Man throws 40-pound sandbags off I-96 overpass in Oakland County, strikes vehicle

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a man throwing 40-pound sandbags off an overpass on I-96 in Lyon Township hit a vehicle and injured a woman late Sunday night.

State police were called to assist Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies with a traffic investigation at around 11 p.m. Sunday on I-96 near Old Plank Road.

Michigan State Police said their preliminary investigation found that a male suspect was involved in a single vehicle crash with his truck on I-96 near Old Plank Road. He left his truck and walked up onto the Old Plank Road overpass, which was under construction.

The suspect located several 40 pound sandbags and began throwing them from the overpass in an attempt to strike passing vehicles on the freeway. One sandbag struck a female driver’s vehicle, smashing through the windshield. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers located the suspect, along with matching shoe prints from the scene. The suspect was interviewed and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. Pending charges include: Felonious assault causing great bodily harm and/or impairment; Damage to private property; and throwing objects at a motor vehicle causing injury.

