Troy police revisit case of mother who was beaten to death in apartment 42 years ago

TROY, Mich. – Police are revisiting the case of a mother who was beaten to death in her apartment 42 years ago.

Gail Webster, 48, was living at an apartment in the 1900 block of Dorchester Drive when she was killed. Police believe she was beaten to death with a “blunt object” on Oct. 28, 1978.

Webster’s 25-year-old daughter, who also lived in the apartment, found her mother’s body around 5:55 a.m. the next day, police said.

Meghan Lehman runs the Troy Police Department Twitter account. Lehman was working the front desk years ago, when she was a rookie and someone came into ask about a cold case murder -- the murder of Gail Webster.

“That was the first I heard of it,” she said.

Every investigator on the case is long retired.

“It (the case) faded into obscurity unfortunately,” she said.

Lehman got the OK to reopen the case and is putting together clues she is finding.

