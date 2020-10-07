Detroit police: Man killed girlfriend, himself on Longview Street

DETROIT – Police said a man fatally shot his girlfriend before taking his own life Tuesday night in the 14400 block of Longview Street.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the 28-year-old man shot the 31-year-old woman about 8 p.m. He then turned the gun on himself. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police said they recovered the weapon. Another man who was at the home was arrested on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

