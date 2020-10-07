Oakland County leads Michigan for car crashes involving deer in 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. – According to data from the Michigan Office Of Highway Safety Planning, Oakland County leads the state for the number of vehicle crashes involving deer in 2019.

There were 1,928 vehicle-deer crashes reported in Oakland County last year. Statewide, 55,531 were reported. The total is a 10 percent increase in crashes in 2019 compared to 2018, making it a 10-year high statewide.

Oakland’s 2019 vehicle-deer crash numbers were followed by Kent County, which had 1,689. Next was Jackson County, which had 1,630 crashes.

More crash information can be found here. Information on vehicle-deer crashes in Southeast Michigan can be found here.