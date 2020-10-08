Commerce Township may seek legal action after worker was cut by razor blades taped on political sign

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Commerce Township officials said they may seek legal action after a township worker was cut by razor blades that were taped along a political sign.

In Commerce Township, political signs cannot be in the right-of-way, or no closer than 33 feet from the center of the road.

A township worker stopped to remove two signs that were 9 feet too close on Sleeth Road.

“He pulled over, reached down to grab it... He actually thought it was electrified. He jumped and let go of it, looked at his hand and realized he was bleeding aggressively,” said Commerce Township Supervisor Dave Scott.

The signs were lined with razor blades.

“Very angry. Very upset. Why would someone set a boobytrap sign to harm someone? A child could have picked it up,” Scott said.

Scott said the worker drove himself to the hospital where he needed 13 stitches in his fingers.

The homeowner said she has had several President Donald Trump campaign signs stolen, including a large banner. She said she told Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies that the signs also disappeared recently but were returned.

She said she did not know about any razor blades.

“I think that is absolutely terrible. It’s really too bad that someone would go to that length to protect a political sign,” said one neighbor, Julee Henry.

Neighbors believe all the hateful politics has gone much too far.

“I’m actually really surprised because I would think that that is what a democracy is all about. Everybody has their own opinions and their own thoughts on which way they’d want to vote," Henry said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.