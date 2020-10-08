Commerce Township employee cut by razor blades taped on bottom of political sign, deputies say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a Commerce Township employee was cut by razor blades while he was removing a political sign in the right-of-way (within 33 feet of the center of the road) on Sleeth Road.

Deputies said as part of his job with the township, the employee was removing the sign that was located 24 feet from the center of the road. The employee was cut on three fingers from the blades that were taped on the bottom of the sign. The employee is receiving medical treatment.

Deputies said the homeowner indicated that their signs were taken, and when they returned home from out of town, the signs were back in their yard.

A total of two signs had razor blades, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

There is an ongoing investigation.