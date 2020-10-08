I-75 modernization project: Road closures this weekend in Oakland County you should be aware of

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Crews have started working on segment two of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County, and there are some closures to be aware of.

READ: I-75 modernization project: Northbound single-lane closures in Oakland County to begin Friday

Southbound I-75 will have one lane open from Crooks to 13 Mile roads from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday. This will happen again on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The closures are for lane marking application.

The southbound I-75 exit to Big Beaver Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound and Southbound I-75 will have a 15-minute stoppage of traffic at 8 Mile Road starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. This is so crews can install an overhead wire.

Northbound I-75 will have a right lane closure at 11 Mile Road starting at 10 p.m. Monday and ending by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps to, and from, Rochester Road are expected to open at 6 p.m. on Friday.

You can follow I-75 modernization updates via the Twitter profile embedded below: