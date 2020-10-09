Man, woman in custody after thousands view video of Eastpointe puppy abuse

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A a man and a woman are in custody after thousands of people viewed a social media video of a puppy being abused, Eastpointe police said.

Isaac Brooks Sanders and Kershanna Seaborn turned themselves in Wednesday on charges related to the video, authorities said.

Isaac Brooks Sanders (WDIV)

Kershanna Seaborn (WDIV)

In the video, Sanders can be seen abusing a puppy while Seaborn watched, according to officials.

Sanders is charged with animal cruelty and failure to care for an animal.

Seaborn is charged with failure to care for an animal.

They were arraigned in 38th District Court and are being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

On Thursday, Eastpoint detectives received a court order for the surrender of the puppy involved in the case, officials said.

Animal Control took the dog for a veterinary examination. Police said the puppy will be held in a safe place until the case is over.