One dead, another injured in shooting at Eastland Center in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Harper Woods police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head Thursday evening in the Eastland Center parking lot.

An 18-year-old was located nearby in a vehicle, also with a gunshot wound in the head. He was transported to a hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Officers responded to the scene after an Eastland Center employee called 911 at about 7:20 p.m. and reported a body in the Shopper’s World parking lot.

Officers discovered that a vehicle crashed into a baseball field adjacent to Harper Woods High School. The 18-year-old who was injured was found on the driver side of the vehicle.

Police believe there may be a third victim but have not yet confirmed.

Witness told police that a black 2019 or 2020 GMC Terrain with tinted windows and aftermarket chrome rims fled the area. Two or three unknown people were inside the vehicle, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Harper Woods Public Safety Department at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Anyone who submits a tip to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.