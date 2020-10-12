Police looking for hit-and-run driver accused of killing pedestrian on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help them identify a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 at 9:25 p.m. on Plymouth Road and Rutherford Street. Police said the victim was attempting to cross the street when they were struck by a white vehicle traveling westbound on Plymouth Road.

The driver fled the scene after striking the victim, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

