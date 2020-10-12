Researchers find that coronavirus can survive 28 days on currency, glass and stainless steel in a controlled environment

A new study out of Australia is shedding new light on how long the coronavirus can survive on certain surfaces.

It’s far longer than many previous estimates, and experts said it highlights the importance of careful and frequent cleaning and handwashing.

Australian researchers have found the coronavirus can survive 28 days on glass, currency and stainless steel.

READ: Michigan Supreme Court: Gov. Whitmer’s COVID orders no longer in effect

The study was done by Australia’s National Science Agency (CSIRO). It appears to show that in a controlled environment coronavirus remains infectious for longer than other studies have found. For example, 28 days is much longer than the flu virus can survive.

Researchers said their findings highlight the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus. Their experiments showed that the virus survived longer in lower temperatures and it lasted longer on smooth surfaces.

All the experiments were done in the dark to remove the impact of ultraviolet light, because research has shown direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus. The study was published in Virology Journal.

READ: Continuing coronavirus coverage