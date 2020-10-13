Farmington Hills police say alcohol, visibility were factors in crash that killed 24-year-old pedestrian

61ºF

Hamtramck man struck, killed while walking on M-5

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A 24-year-old Hamtramck man was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on M-5 near Halsted Road.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Monday. The victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was walking with a 25-year-old man from Detroit. The victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on M-5.

The driver of the vehicle is a 21-year-old Dearborn man. There were three passengers in the car. Nobody in the vehicle was injured.

Police said alcohol and visibility were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

