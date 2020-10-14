Federal court hearing for suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot -- what we’ve learned as of Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Federal prosecutors and FBI agents detailed the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Magistrate Judge Sally Berens on Tuesday.

Berens set no bond.

Federal officials said Kaleb Franks, of Waterford, advocated for someone to impersonate a pizza delivery driver and shoot Whitmer at her home.

According to prosecutors, Daniel Harris, of Lake Orion, was interested in an assassination. Ty Garbin, of Hartland, allegedly told his co-conspirators that he was OK with killing the governor at her vacation home.

Brandon Caserta, of Canton, may have been the reason federal officials moved to arrest the men. Caserta, who shared a video online about the government, suggested the men try out their attack strategies on Canton police. Caserta was upset after he had been pulled over by the local officers.

According to federal officials, the men were angry over COVID-19 shutdown orders and also contemplated attacking the governor of Virginia. The plot against Whitmer and an attack on the State House were the main focus.