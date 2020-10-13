New information emerges in court about plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – New information emerged in court about the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and it allegedly involved plans to murder her.

Five men accused in the domestic terror plot were in court in Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were all present for the hearing. A sixth man, Barry Croft, is in Delaware and is being brought back to Michigan.

The six men are all accused of plotting to Kidnap Whitmer. An FBI agent who specialises in investigating terrorism testified about the plot. Three men from Metro Detroit had an alleged huge role in the plot and one man from Lake Orion is on tape pushing for the group to kill Whitmer.

Garbin, from Hartland, is a member of the Wolverine Watchmen. The group accused in the terror plot decided to break off from the Wolverine Watchmen because they allegedly wanted to take action, not just protest.

Franks, from Waterford, is allegedly on tape saying he was ready for arson -- wanting to set fire to Whitmer’s vacation home. And he allegedly said he was good with the plan to kill Whitmer.

Lake Orion area resident Daniel Harris is accused of playing a big role in the plot. He pushed to shoot and kill her, even pose as a pizza delivery man to shoot her at her home, officials said.

Police said he told them his plan was to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home, escape with her by boat and leave her in the middle of Lake Michigan.

