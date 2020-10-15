Michigan COVID-19 survivor to return home after more than 195 days in the hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Deanna Hair was released from the hospital after spending more than 195 days there due to complications from COVID-19.

Her loved ones were there when she was released to offer support.

“We’re just here to show our support and welcome her as she moves on to the next stage of her recovery,” said friend Brandon Remmert. “This has been a wake up call for everyone on just how serious COVID-19 can be for some patients."

Hair was at the University of Michigan Hospital since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the time I kept expecting to get bad news,” friend Ramona Sankovich said.

Family and friends call themselves “Team Dee." They went to the hospital to show their support, from a distance, with handwritten signs of encouragement.

“We know that it’s distant and this is a big and potentially overwhelming time for Dee so it’s our way of sending our messages of care and support,” Remmert said.

Hair hopes that people will take COVID-19 seriously.

“I love my life and our lives -- and it changed forever. COVID is real and it’s deadly,” Hair said.

