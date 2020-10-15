Roseville city councilman charged with maintaining drug house

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Roseville City Councilman Charles Frontera has been charged with possession of crack cocaine, less than 25 grams, as well as maintaining a drug house.

A narcotics task force raided his home back in February. Frontera said he wasn’t the target of the raid but his tenants who lived there with him were. He told his colleagues on city council a similar story.

“He explained to us he would be totally vindicated; that it was the residents in his home that created this situation,” said Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor.

Now that Frontera has been charged, all of the judges in Roseville have recused themselves. Frontera was arraigned in Clinton Township.

If convicted, he faces several years in prison. In addition to serving on the Roseville City Council, he was the former chairman of the Roseville Community Coalition, which tried to combat drug and alcohol use in the community.

Frontera did not return emails from Local 4 News or answer the door. His attorney, Vince Manzella, said they do not have a comment at this time.