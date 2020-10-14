West Bloomfield man charged in execution-style killings has long criminal history

The man accused of killing three people earlier this month, including a woman and a 6-year-old boy, was brought up on charges this week -- but more is coming to light about his criminal history dating back more than a decade.

Nicholas Bahri, 37, of West Bloomfield township, was arraigned Tuesday on 15 charges in the execution-style killings of a 6-year-old boy, the boy’s father and his father’s girlfriend. Among those charges are three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of felony firearm.

On Oct. 1, police discovered a woman, Isis Rimson, and a 6-year-old boy, Tai’raz Moore, dead inside of a Warren home while trying to notify the family of a man whose body was discovered in a burning car in Detroit -- who was identified as Tai’raz’s father, Tu-Koyo Moore.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed Tai’raz was led down to the basement of the home with his father’s girlfriend. Both were shot execution style, according to authorities.

Prior to the recent killings, Bahri had developed an extensive criminal history and was released from prison just months ago.

“I don’t think that anyone looking at the (criminal) history could forecast the crimes (Bahri) has been accused of, and possibly committed here,” said Local 4′s legal analyst Neil Rockind.

Rockind says there are peculiar clues about Bahri’s criminal history. The West Bloomfield Township man was released from prison on August 20 after serving seven years for a charge of fleeing and eluding out of Orchard Lake.

Judges had previously sentenced Bahri to prison each time he was arrested, including for larceny in 2006, for drugs in 2008 and most recently for the fleeing conviction. The man also reportedly violated probation on multiple occasions.

Rockind says that Bahri’s multiple prison sentences show him that judges consistently found the man not to be suitable to live among the community, even under probation.

“(Bahri’s criminal record) shows someone who is sick, demented and who has really forfeited their right to to interact with the rest of us,” Rockind said.

The state prison system evaluated Bahri to determine if he was a danger, but found that he should be released after serving seven years for his fleeing conviction.

Rockind says he has been in front of all of the same judges that Bahri has been in front of while defending others, and says none of them go easy on anyone.

When determining if anyone could have foreseen Bahri’s alleged recent violent behavior, the answer may lay outside of the government and with the man’s family and friends.

