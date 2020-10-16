Metro Detroit leaders urge Black men to vote on the 25th anniversary of the Million Man March

DETROIT – Bus loads of Black men, boys and seniors from Detroit descended on the National Mall for the Million Man March 25 years ago.

On Oct. 16, 1995, hundreds of thousands of Black men vowed to fight for what’s right and one another in one of the largest gatherings in American history. They took a pledge to stop the violence, engage in civic activity, faith groups and volunteerism. Local leaders are stressing that the pledge is more important than ever.

Around 1.7 million Black men registered to vote after the Million Man March. Now, some of the men who attended on that historic day in Washington are urging young Black men to keep the same energy.

Warren County Executive Warren Evans said the fight must continue and it must be done with unity. A socially distant event was held at the Fellowship Chapel on Detroit’s west side.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Wayne State University Black Student Union and other local leaders pushed for Black voters to be decision makers on Election Day.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist talked about the power of the Black vote and how Black men need to make sure their voices are heard.

“The city that had one of the largest movements and delegations of people participate in the Million Man March. That’s because Detroiters are leaders,” Gilchrist said.

It’s now impossible to estimate the number of people who attended the original Million Man March. Historians said it’s anywhere from 400,000 to 2 million.

