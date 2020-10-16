Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs emergency rules allowing state agencies to conduct remote hearings

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed emergency rules allowing the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC) and the Michigan Public Service Commission (PSC) to conduct remote hearings.

“Continuing the practice of remote hearings will help us continue to protect Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses,” Whitmer said. “As our state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and as the 2020-2021 flu season approaches, my administration will continue to do everything in our power to protect Michigan residents.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan the administrative law judges (ALJs) and Tax Tribunal members at the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules (MOAHR) have remotely conducted nearly 25,000 hearings.

The emergency rule amendment will revise Rule 121 of the MAHS administrative hearing rules, Rule 792.10121, to allow MOAHR to continue to remotely conduct hearings on behalf of the MERC and the PSC.

View the signed emergency rules below: