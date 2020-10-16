Police to step up neighborhood patrols in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Police in Warren are launching a new effort starting Friday to make neighborhoods safer.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said the people who live in Warren are concerned about the safety of their neighborhoods. That’s the reason behind the community policing effort.

Some residents have said they’re afraid for their children to pay outside.

“I got six kids and I’m just trying to keep them safe,” resident Josh Silorey said.

Fouts said the biggest complaint is that people speed through the neighborhoods. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour and he said he gets calls about people doing 70 miles per hour.

Fouts hopes the increased patrol in certain neighborhoods will protect children as we approach Halloween. He also hopes the police presence has a lasting effect on the relationship between residents and law enforcement.

Watch the video above for the full report