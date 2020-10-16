Pregnant woman shot in leg during road rage incident in Macomb County, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A pregnant woman was shot in the leg during a road rage incident in Macomb County, according to police.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 10 p.m. Officers were dispatched to St. John Hospital on Moross for report of a woman that had been shot.

The victim was the passenger of a blue 2006 Jeep Liberty that unintentionally cut off the suspected vehicle, police said. The shooting happened on Gratiot Avenue near Masonic Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a Black woman who is between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. She had a slim build and dark hair that was up in a ponytail, police said. The suspect was in a 4-door older model vehicle with tinted windows, black trim and either black lines or a black design on the trunk.

Police said an argument began on the roadway between both vehicles. The suspect pointed a black or silver handgun at the Jeep Liberty and fired two shots, police said. One round struck a pregnant woman in the leg.

The suspect vehicle fled north on Gratiot Avenue. The driver of the Jeep Liberty drove the victim to a hospital. The victim and unborn child are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Officers were unable to determine if the incident happened in Roseville or Clinton Township.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sidaway at 586-447-4507.

