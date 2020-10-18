President Donald Trump takes aim at Gov. Whitmer at campaign stop in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. – President Donald Trump took aim at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when he visited Michigan Saturday.

During his 90 minute speech in Muskegon, Trump mentioned the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Whitmer and how she has been handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

He spoke to a crowd of thousands outside of an airport hanger. People were told to wear masks, but many didn’t.

Whitmer said Trump inspired the terrorist plot and the president criticized Whitmer at the event. The crowd chanted “Lock her up”

“This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans,” Whitmer said. “It needs to stop.”

The FBI arrested multiple Michigan men this month who they claim were plotting to kidnap or kill Whitmer.

Whitmer blamed the president’s talk for inspiring the plot, however the FBI revealed in court that over more than 100 hours of secret recording of the domestic terrorists plotting, Trump was never mentioned.

“She should thank me,” Trump said.

Local 4 the president’s supporters after the speech what they thought -- should the president have been more sensitive on the governor’s home turf?

“I don’t think there is any other response," said Chris Brayden.

“She is OK. Let’s open the state," said Linda Cisco. “I hope she doesn’t get reelected.”

Both presidential candidates have been in Michigan the last few days and this coming week, members of their families will visit the state.

Ivanka Trump will campaign on behalf of her father Monday and Dr. Jill Biden will be in Michigan to campaign Tuesday.

