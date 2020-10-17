Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Oct. 17, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 143,106 as of Friday, including 6,987 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 2,015 new cases and 14 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 141,091 total cases and 6,973 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients at Michigan hospitals has increased steadily in the past two weeks. As of Thursday, there were 1,064 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan, 253 of which were in critical care with 94 patients on ventilators . View the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization data here.

Michigan coronavirus headlines:

All Michigan retailers that accept bottle and can returns must immediately resume their collection services, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Michigan retailers initially paused empty bottle and can collection amid health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. By June 15, retailers were required to resume certain bottle and can collecting operations following a “phased reestablishment” outlined by the state Treasury.

With an uptick of coronavirus cases across the state, there’s concern about outbreaks developing in schools.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requires K-12 schools to report new cases within 24 hours, according to an emergency order that went into effect last Monday.

Twenty-six schools across the state reported new outbreaks. The highest is 21 cases at Kalamazoo College.

The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the state’s request for a transition window for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic orders after her powers were struck down earlier this month.

On Oct. 2, the court ruled that a 1945 law that Gov. Whitmer was drawing from to issue orders was unconstitutional. The ruling created confusion around wether or not her orders were still in effect for a short period after the ruling. At the time, Whitmer’s office claimed the orders would remain in effect for 21 days.

On Oct. 5, Gov. Whitmer asked the court to clarify, suggesting the state needed a transition period. But on Monday, the court denied the motion, ruling Whitmer’s orders are no longer in effect.

A research group has once again labeled Michigan at “high risk” for a coronavirus outbreak as COVID-19 cases begin to rise rapidly across the state.

The group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders at Covid Act Now are identifying each state’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 -- which have recently worsened in most parts of the U.S.

On Thursday, Michigan’s risk level for a coronavirus outbreak increased from “medium risk” to “high risk” for the first time since July 31. The state’s new risk level is largely due to an increased infection rate and rapid increase of daily new COVID-19 cases, according to the data.

Michigan was previously labeled as experiencing “controlled disease growth.”

Michigan health officials have issued several coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations that mirror those previously put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they were shot down by the state’s Supreme Court.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the new order to restrict gathering sizes, require face masks in public spaces and childcare facilities, limit capacity in businesses and create safer workplaces, officials announced.

Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Here’s what we’ve learned as of Friday afternoon

It’s in effect until at least Oct. 30, according to MDHHS.

After more than six months of being closed, movie theaters and bowling alleys can finally reopen on Friday in Michigan.

But the capacity will be nowhere near pre-COVID-19 numbers. Here’s what to know.

Michigan schools are now required to notify the public about any probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours under a new emergency order.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order Tuesday that will requires K-12 schools to publicly disclose any probable or confirmed virus cases on their website within 24 hours of learning of the cases.

The order goes into effect on October 12, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued orders essentially reinstating restrictions on long term care facilities and other facilities due to coronavirus.

The orders come after Gov. Whitmer’s previous Executive Order was struck down by the state Supreme Court last week, saying she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said this new order relies on authorities that were first enacted after the Spanish Flu of 1918, and that were not at issue in the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a new order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings and limiting some businesses across the state, citing authority that wasn’t covered by the Supreme Court’s recent decision.

This order reinstates three aspects of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s previous emergency orders:

Masks are required at indoor and outdoor gatherings that involve people from different households.

Specific gathering limitations.

Bars must close indoor common areas, and indoor gatherings are prohibited in most areas where alcohol is sold.

This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through Oct. 30, according to MDHHS officials.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Oct. 1:

Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases

Oct. 2 -- 780 new cases

Oct. 3 -- 1,158 new cases

Oct. 4 -- 703 new cases

Oct. 5 -- 703 new cases

Oct. 6 -- 903 new cases

Oct. 7 -- 1,016 new cases

Oct. 8 -- 1,197 new cases

Oct. 9 -- 1,095 new cases

Oct. 10 -- 1,522 new cases

Oct. 11 -- 904 new cases

Oct. 12 -- 904 new cases

Oct. 13 -- 1,237 new cases

Oct. 14 -- 1,359 new cases

Oct. 15 -- 2,030 new cases

Oct. 16 -- 2,015 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Oct. 1:

Oct. 1 -- 19 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 2 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 3 -- 13 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 4 -- 8 new deaths

Oct. 5 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 6 -- 22 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Oct. 7 -- 9 new deaths

Oct. 8 -- 22 new deaths (20 from vital records)

Oct. 9 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 10 -- 15 new deaths

Oct. 11 -- 4 new deaths

Oct. 12 -- 3 new deaths

Oct. 13 -- 30 new deaths (10 from vital records)

Oct. 14 -- 13 new deaths

Oct. 15 -- 32 new deaths (21 from vital records)

Oct. 16 -- 14 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

