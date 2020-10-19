45ºF

Michigan announces 77 new, free COVID-19 testing sites

There are now nearly 100 free test sites

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – There are going to be 77 new, free COVID-19 test sites in Michigan, according to officials. That brings the total number of state-supported, free test sites to nearly 100.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is launching the new sites thanks to a partnership with Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association.

Click here to find free test sites

“Cost should never be a barrier to Michiganders who need health care, including COVID-19 testing,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Containing the pandemic requires robust, easily accessible, free testing – and this is a big step in the right direction.”

The new partnership with Walgreens has expanded its COVID-19 testing to 36 locations through the state. Testing at Walgreens is available by appointment only. You can find out more information by clicking here.

Michigan’s expansion of its partnership with the Michigan Primary Care Association will ensure patients do not face costs for testing at 47 locations.

“Michigan’s community health centers are thrilled to partner with MDHHS to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing at no cost,” said Dennis Litos, interim chief executive officer of the Michigan Primary Care Association. “Reducing barriers for Michiganders to receive critical health care like COVID-19 testing is at the heart of health centers' mission.”

Federal law requires that private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid cover medically necessary COVID-19 tests without any out-of-pocket costs for patients. However, some tests may not be considered medically necessary by insurers, such as screening of asymptomatic individuals

