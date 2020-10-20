Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s helping in locating 15-year-old Mykah Sams.

Detroit police said Mykah was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at home in the 16800 block of Sussex Street. Police said her mother woke up at about 9:45 a.m. and noticed that the teen was gone.

Mykah is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, between 115 to 120 pounds, brown eyes and dreadlocks. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the home.

It is reported that she is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.