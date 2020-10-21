Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl who left her grandmother’s home with a friend

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who left her grandmother’s home with a female friend and has not been seen since.

Ta’Myiha Brock was last seen on Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. in the 14000 block of Mettetal Street. Officials said Brock has never left home before and not answered phone calls or text messages.

Brock is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

