Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Camarius Summers, who was last seen Monday near his home in the 19500 block of McIntyre Street.

Detroit police said Camarius left home and was seen walking northbound on McIntyre Street.

He described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 175 pounds, high fade haircut and wearing two diamond stud earrings. He was last seen wearing an orange durag, “NASA” hooded sweater and black jeans.

It is reported that Camarius is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.