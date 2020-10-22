Detroit police investigate drive-by shooting that injured 2 people

DETROIT – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of E Remington Avenue and Omira Street at 1:30 a.m.

Police said the victim reported he was driving in a grey 2019 Dodge Caravan. The second victim was a front seat passenger in that vehicle.

They had pulled over to drop off a friend when they said suspects drove up in a white Chrysler 300 and fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The shooting victims drove to a home on Cherrylawn Street and were privately conveyed to an area hospital. One victim is man who is 31 years old and the other is a 28-year-old woman.

