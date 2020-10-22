Lizzo to campaign for Biden, Harris in Michigan Friday

DETROIT – American singer and musician Lizzo will travel to Michigan this week to campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
According to Biden’s campaign, Lizzo is scheduled to speak at an event in Detroit, followed by another event in Harper Woods on Friday afternoon.
At 3 p.m. Friday, Lizzo is expected to speak at a volunteer canvass event in Detroit, where she will encourage Michigan voters to vote early in the presidential election. The exact location of the event has not been publicly released.
Lizzo is then scheduled to have a conversation about early voting with young people in Harper Woods at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The exact location of the event has not been publicly released.
The singer, rapper and flutist -- who was born in Detroit -- has been using her platform to address social issues and encourage Americans to vote in the 2020 election.
View this post on Instagram
Hey YOU. Have you felt the same disconnect from this country? Have YOU felt like this nation is your house but not your home? It’s because we are on stolen land trying to live within laws written by white men FOR white men in 1787. I see YOU using your power of protest and your freedom of speech. I see YOU unlearning the narrow scope of our history and seeking the truth. ITS TIME TO USE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE. WE NEED YOU. DID YOU KNOW? -Approximately four in ten (40%) of eligible voters didn’t turn out to vote in 2016 ?? IF YOU WANT TO VOTE BUT DONT KNOW WHERE TO START: Text LIZZOBEVOTING to 26797 to make sure you’re registered to vote, confirm your polling location, and get reminders for all your elections. #iamavoter
Please note: Lizzo’s Instagram page (linked above) may feature content considered explicit to some viewers.
Lizzo has also explicitly shown support for Former Vice President Biden and Harris on social media, and campaigned with Harris virtually last month.
Biden’s campaign has directed efforts toward Michigan specifically in recent weeks, as the state is considered a battleground in the November election. Both Biden and his wife, Former Second Lady Jill Biden, have recently visited Michigan to deliver remarks and connect with voters.
Current president and Republican challenger Donald Trump has also prioritized campaigning in Michigan. He and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently delivered remarks to Michigan supporters -- some of which have garnered national attention due to controversies.
Biden and Trump are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign. After the candidates' first debate was riddled with interruptions, the debate commission has implemented a new rule to mute one candidate’s microphone while the other delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.