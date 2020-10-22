Man shot multiple times amid altercation at Harper Woods shopping mall, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times at a shopping mall in Harper Woods Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to authorities, at about 6:14 p.m. police responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the Eastland Center shopping mall. Upon arrival, officials found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition was not released.

Officials say there were two suspects involved in an altercation with the victim. Witnesses reported that the victim appeared to know the suspects involved in the incident.

The two suspects are described as black men in their 20s with slim builds and each standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Both men were wearing surgical masks. One man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt.

Officials say a silver Chevrolet Malibu reportedly fled the scene onto E. Vernier Road toward I-94.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Harper Woods Public Safety Department at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

