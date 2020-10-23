54ºF

Dog owner charged in Roseville dog attack against woman, puppy

Woman injured, puppy killed in attack

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The dog owner of two pit bulls that attacked a woman and killed her 10-month-old beagle in Roseville has been charged in the incident.

Forty-eight-year-old Deanna Tranchmontagne is charged with one count of having a dangerous animal causing serious injury -- a four-year felony.

Two dogs -- a 60 pound pit bull and a 120 pound pit bill -- charged at a 45-year-old woman and her dog named Bella.

The woman was bitten on her legs. The puppy was killed.

Roseville detectives identified the dogs, which lived nearby, and they were surrendered Thursday.

