Dog owner charged in Roseville dog attack against woman, puppy

Published: October 23, 2020, 12:20 am Updated: October 23, 2020, 12:49 am

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The dog owner of two pit bulls that attacked a woman and killed her 10-month-old beagle in Roseville has been charged in the incident.

Forty-eight-year-old Deanna Tranchmontagne is charged with one count of having a dangerous animal causing serious injury -- a four-year felony.

Two dogs -- a 60 pound pit bull and a 120 pound pit bill -- charged at a 45-year-old woman and her dog named Bella.

The woman was bitten on her legs. The puppy was killed.

Roseville detectives identified the dogs, which lived nearby, and they were surrendered Thursday.