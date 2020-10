ROSEVILLE, Mich. – One person was shot Monday morning in the 26000 block of Clancy Street in Roseville.

Roseville police said officers were dispatched on the report of a drive-by shooting about 5:15 a.m. A female Roseville resident was hurt and transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4500.

