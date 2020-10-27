Detroit officials announce new tax-relief plan

DETROIT – When the sub-prime bubble popped, an estimated 10,000 Detroiters lost their homes -- many of them because their homes were over-assessed

The Detroit City Council announced a new plan Tuesday that features an eight-part program aimed at giving those who lost their homes a path to owning a new home in Detroit.

The plan is likely to pass as five of the nine councilmembers are co-sponsors.

The program includes:

50% discount on any auction or Detroit Land Bank property

Preferential hiring for the City of Detroit

Children and grandchildren getting preference to paid youth programs

Preferential access to Detroit at work job search and career services

Preferential enrollment in the City’s Rehab Academy

Preferential enrollment in the Senior home retro-fit program

Preference for the occupancy of affordable housing

Preferential access to financial counseling

There were a variety of reasons people lost their home. For instance, those who were in arrears for taxes may not be eligible, but if you were in arrears because of the over-assessment, you will be eligible for the programs.