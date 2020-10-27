Donald Trump Jr. holds MAGA rally in Washington Township on Monday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Hundreds of supporters showed up at a Make America Great Again rally with Donald Trump Jr. in Washington Township on Monday.

The event was held at Michigan Stars Sports Center.

Only eight days before Election Day and the Trump campaign is blanketing the state.

“In 2016 Donald Trump made promises, he’s actually delivered on those promises, right? He actually renegotiated NAFTA,” said Trump, the president’s eldest son.

In 2016 Trump consistently campaigned in Michigan and managed to flip the state, now his campaign is keeping up the pace and intensity.

Unlike 2016 and the Clinton campaign, Joe Biden’s team has kept up steady pressure here as well.

Both he and his wife will be in Michigan later this week. The location has not been announced.

The president will be rallying in Lansing on Tuesday and the Vice President is in Flint on Wednesday.

Macomb County was one of the key counties that helped Trump win Michigan in the 2016 presidential race.