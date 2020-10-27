Parents of Grosse Pointe students urge school board to begin in-person learning

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Despite COVID-19 cases rising, Grosse Pointe parents are pushing for face-to-face learning.

They took their argument to the Grosse Pointe School Board on Monday night. The school board introduced its plan to ease kids back into buildings.

Some parents say the plan is months behind other districts. Tonight the parents say the drawbacks of online learning far outweigh the risk of their kids getting sick from face-to-face learning.

Many parents let school board members know about their frustrations as they walked into the meeting Monday night.

“I agree with these parents, I want our kids back,” said Grosse Pointe School Board President, Margaret Weertz.

Elementary students are back in person part of the week, and parents say it’s hurting middle and high school students. Many parents believe the middle and high school students are stuck at home getting a shadow of an education.

Those same parents bristled as the board’s plan was laid out tonight, but Grosse Pointe Public Schools Superintendent Gary Niehaus tried to explain the district has had to work extensively with the health department and the state.

Parents say the board has been unprepared. Meanwhile, the board says it is in the same boat as almost every other school district in Wayne County.

On Saturday, the state reported 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths. It marked the state’s highest single day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 161,907 as of Monday, including 7,211 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 3,881 new cases and 29 additional deaths over the past two days

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,876 on Sunday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,900 as of Sunday. More than 114,000 have recovered in Michigan.