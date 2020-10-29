VIDEO: Safe stolen from KFC on Detroit’s east side -- Police seek thieves

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in in identifying and locating several people wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred on the Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, it happened Oct. 15, just after 4 a.m. Police said two vehicles -- a light colored SUV and a dark colored minivan -- pulled up to a KFC located in the 3700 block of Gratiot Avenue. Several people exited the vehicles and approached the restaurant on foot.

Police said four people pried open the door and entered the building while two remained outside as lookouts. A safe was then removed from the restaurant and placed inside the SUV, which then drove off northbound on Mt. Elliot Street.

Surveillance video from the scene can be watched above.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news