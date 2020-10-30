Police searching for 3 young boys taken from Livonia hotel

LIVONIA, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for three missing children taken from a hotel in Livonia.

Officials say three young boys -- Peyton King, Mikha Pharmes and Ty-Reem Eugene Pharmes -- were taken from the Hampton Inn near Schoolcraft and Middlebelt Road. Police did not say when exactly the boys were taken.

The children -- ages 11, 7 and 6 -- are reportedly in the company of a man named Michael Anthony Norris who is driving a White Kia SUV. The license plate number is currently unknown.

All three children are Black with brown eyes, average weight and average height, officials said.

Peyton King was last seen wearing a black jacket, white and black sweatpants and a red t-shirt. Mikha Pharmes was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and a green t-shirt. Ty-Reem Pharmes was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and a green t-shirt.

Police did not provide photos of the missing children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

