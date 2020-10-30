Residents on Detroit’s east side asked to shelter in place as police respond to barricaded situation

DETROIT – Police are responding an allegedly armed man who has barricaded himself inside a home on Concord Street on Detroit’s east side, near Seven Mile Road.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to shelter in place.

Authorities said the 42-year-old man inside the home is having a mental health episode. He reportedly suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The incident started Friday morning. Police said he had a run-in with his family, who alerted police. When police arrived at the home, they said the man was armed and threatened himself and his girlfriend inside the home.

“He produced a handgun and made threatening motions towards his girlfriend, who is in the residence,” said Detroit Police Commander Darin Szilagyi.

Police said the situation is very tense and have the neighborhood blocked off.

Members of the Detroit Special Response and Crisis Negotiation teams are on the scene trying to resolve the situation peaceful.

The situation is ongoing.

