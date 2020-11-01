Marshalls at Westborn Mall boards its windows ahead of Election Day

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Marshalls retail store at the Westborn Mall in Dearborn has boarded its windows in preparation of Election Day.

Dearborn police said some residents were concerned as to why the store was boarded up. Police said Marshalls told all of its stores to board its windows before the election.

Police said there is no known threats to the store, which remains open, or any other location within the in Dearborn

“There is nothing to be concerned about at this time and the police department will continue to work to provide a safe and secure election," said Police Chief Ronald Haddad.