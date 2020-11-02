Motor City Match winner celebrates opening of nail salon in Detroit

DETROIT – The Motor City Match program has helped more than 13,000 businesses in Detroit, ranging from boutiques to nail salons.

On Monday, a Motor City Match winner celebrated the opening of her nail salon located in the basement of an apartment building on Second Avenue.

“I watched the way this neighborhood has come back. We went from empty buildings to some renovations," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

It’s a dream that’s come full circle for Polished Lounge owner Ia Vang, who was raised in Detroit and a Wayne state alum. After spending years working at salons in the suburbs, she wanted to bring the luxury to the city.

“Here in midtown, I noticed that there is not much like this,” Vang said.

Vang said getting to this day took over two years, dealing with a variety of hurdles such as the coronavirus pandemic. But to see her salon open in the city that she loves makes every obstacle worth it

“To be here as a minority means a lot to me and my family. As I always say, I want to serve the city that have raised me. This has been tremendously very meaningful to me in going forward,” Vang said.