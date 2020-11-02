Police investigating fire that destroyed 4 Plymouth-Canton school buses

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Police are investigating a fire at the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Transportation yard off Lilly Road overnight Saturday.

Halloween prank or not, it’s is still a serious crime.

The buses were set to be decommissioned from the fleet, so the damage will not affect the bus schedule and students will not be impacted in any way, but police are still looking for those responsible for the fire that engulfed and destroyed four school buses.

Investigators said it’s a suspicious fire, but they didn’t give many details due to the ongoing investigation.

Who would want to set fire to not just one but four buses at the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Transportation yard?

The fire seemed to have started sometime Saturday night and police are looking for the people responsible for the potential arson.

The only children utilizing the vehicles as a mode of transportation to school were elementary children who are learning on a hybrid set up of in-person and virtual-learning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 734-453-1234.

