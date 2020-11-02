Secretary of State: Detroit is ready for expected record-setting voter turnout on Election Day

DETROIT – We’re just one day away from Election Day.

An all out rush is on from the Clerk’s offices to the campaign trail to make sure every voters voice is heard on Tuesday.

With time running out, campaigns are running non-stop. Because of the pandemic, this election is going to be different. Workers have already begun sorting, but not counting, the scores of absentee ballots at the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit.

In Michigan, 2.9 million people have already cast their ballots. That puts us at a 60 percent total of the state turnout from 2016 -- and that’s before Election Day voting even starts.

Detroit, the city that got the world moving, can sometimes be slow when it comes to voting. Historically, voter turnout is low -- but some believe this year is different.

Cindy Gambon, with the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation is working to make sure Detroit residents show up on Tuesday to vote.

“The polls open at 7 a.m. If you still haven’t registered, you can tomorrow and still vote,” she said. “Extra poll workers are on standby ... Equipment has been tested and the Secretary of State is confident that Detroit is ready.